Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie tacos in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve veggie tacos

Consumer pic

 

Taqueria Cinco

809 Lomax St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Taco$3.00
More about Taqueria Cinco
Item pic

BAGELS

Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale

3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Roasted Veggie Taco Salad$15.50
Roasted sweet potatoes with a black bean corn salsa over a bed of lettuce with Avocado, garnished with pickled red onion and cilantro. Served with Avo Vin and pepita queso.
Veggie Tacos$15.50
Flour Tortillas, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepita “Queso”, Garnished w/Pickled Red Onion, Avo. Vin, and Cilantro
More about Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
Item pic

 

Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1

1538 Hendricks Ave, #1, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Veggie Taco Salad$12.85
A crispy fried flour tortilla stuffed with chopped romaine lettuce and topped with your choice of protein, black beans, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with a side of dressing of your choice!
More about Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1
Item pic

 

Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

1671 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Tacos$15.50
Flour Tortillas, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepita “Queso”, Garnished w/Pickled Red Onion, Avo. Vin, and Cilantro
More about Southern Grounds & Company - San Marco

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Fajitas

Chicken Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Curry

Tiramisu

Mozzarella Sticks

Chili

Pies

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore

Southside

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greater Arlington

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (52 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (12 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

No reviews yet

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (83 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.7 (41 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (107 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (400 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston