Veggie tacos in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve veggie tacos
Southern Grounds & Company - Avondale
3564 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Roasted Veggie Taco Salad
|$15.50
Roasted sweet potatoes with a black bean corn salsa over a bed of lettuce with Avocado, garnished with pickled red onion and cilantro. Served with Avo Vin and pepita queso.
|Veggie Tacos
|$15.50
Flour Tortillas, Roasted Sweet Potato, Black Beans, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Pepita “Queso”, Garnished w/Pickled Red Onion, Avo. Vin, and Cilantro
Hightide Burrito - San Marco - 1538 Hendricks Ave, #1
1538 Hendricks Ave, #1, Jacksonville
|Fajita Veggie Taco Salad
|$12.85
A crispy fried flour tortilla stuffed with chopped romaine lettuce and topped with your choice of protein, black beans, shredded cheese, onions, tomatoes, and guacamole. Served with a side of dressing of your choice!