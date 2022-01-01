Waffles in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve waffles
More about Dick's Wings & Grill
Dick's Wings & Grill
6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville
|DWG Ultimate Waffle Fries
|$12.99
DWG’s famous waffle fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and finished with melted cheddar-jack cheese, chopped celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
|Loaded Waffle Fries
|$9.99
Fried golden crisp, drizzled with sour cream, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese & chopped bacon.
|Basket of Waffle Fries
|$6.99
More about Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken
1173 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville
|CHICKEN & WAFFLES
|$13.50
More about Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville
|St Augustine Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, combo
|$17.99
|Sat: Waffle Only, single with 2 oz Maple Syrup and 2 oz Salted Butter
|$6.99
More about The Local
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS
The Local
4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|KID WAFFLE
|$5.00
|HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLE
|$13.50
a fried chicken breast, honey-hot sauce, herb butter & scallions on a waffle with maple syrup
|BELGIAN WAFFLE
|$5.50
a crisp waffle & maple syrup
More about Cool Moose Cafe
Cool Moose Cafe
2708 Park St, Jacksonville
|Spicy Chicken and Waffle
|$14.50
Let’s kick it up a notch with our spicy breaded fried chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese between two malted house waffles and finished with syrup
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
|CHICKEN & WAFFLES
|$14.50
This fall inspired dish starts with a sweet Belgian waffle, then we top it off with some chicken bites, bacon, apple and ginger compote and finish it off with some candied pecans and a pecan maple syrup. Served with home fries.
More about Biscottis
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI
Biscottis
3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville
|Waffle Only
|$7.00
|Blueberry-Pecan Waffle
|$13.00
with whipped cream and maple syrup