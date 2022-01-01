Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve waffles

DWG Ultimate Waffle Fries image

 

Dick's Wings & Grill

6055 Youngerman Circle, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
DWG Ultimate Waffle Fries$12.99
DWG’s famous waffle fries topped with boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and finished with melted cheddar-jack cheese, chopped celery & your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.
Loaded Waffle Fries$9.99
Fried golden crisp, drizzled with sour cream, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese & chopped bacon.
Basket of Waffle Fries$6.99
More about Dick's Wings & Grill
Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken

1173 Edgewood Ave S, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN & WAFFLES$13.50
More about Bold Birds Nashville Hot Chicken
Banner pic

 

Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar

1602 & 1604 Walnut Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
St Augustine Chicken & Waffle Sandwich, combo$17.99
Sat: Waffle Only, single with 2 oz Maple Syrup and 2 oz Salted Butter$6.99
More about Silkies Chicken & Champagne Bar
The Local image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS

The Local

4578 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (189 reviews)
Takeout
KID WAFFLE$5.00
HOT CHICKEN & WAFFLE$13.50
a fried chicken breast, honey-hot sauce, herb butter & scallions on a waffle with maple syrup
BELGIAN WAFFLE$5.50
a crisp waffle & maple syrup
More about The Local
Consumer pic

 

Cool Moose Cafe

2708 Park St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Chicken and Waffle$14.50
Let’s kick it up a notch with our spicy breaded fried chicken breast with melted cheddar cheese between two malted house waffles and finished with syrup
More about Cool Moose Cafe
Item pic

 

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN & WAFFLES$14.50
This fall inspired dish starts with a sweet Belgian waffle, then we top it off with some chicken bites, bacon, apple and ginger compote and finish it off with some candied pecans and a pecan maple syrup. Served with home fries.
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • SUSHI

Biscottis

3556 St Johns Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1605 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle Only$7.00
Blueberry-Pecan Waffle$13.00
with whipped cream and maple syrup
More about Biscottis
The Melting Pot image

SALADS • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

7860 Gate Parkway #101, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (2634 reviews)
Chicken & Waffle Skewers$11.99
Crispy Chicken, Pearl Sugar Waffle, Tabasco Honey
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Caesar Salad

Muffins

Grits

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Jacksonville to explore

Southside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Greater Arlington

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Westside

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Augustine

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Atlantic Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Jacksonville Beach

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Neptune Beach

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ponte Vedra Beach

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Ponte Vedra

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Fernandina Beach

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston