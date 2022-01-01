Riverside restaurants you'll love
Vale Food Co.
90 Riverside Ave #603, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|BYO Regular Bowl
|$12.49
Select 2 choices of bases, 2 vegetables, 2 proteins, and 1 boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
|BYO Small Bowl
|$8.49
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
|BYO Poke Bowl
Build your own Poké Bowl. Available in three sizes - small, regular, and super. Choose your base, an avocado layer, your protein, and 3 toppings. Side Dressing included.
Crane Ramen
1029 Park Street, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Shoyu
|$15.50
|Karaage Chicken
|$6.95
|Tonkotsu
|$16.50
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1001 Park St., Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Chow Faan
|$8.50
Classic wok-seared fried rice packed with chicken, shrimp, char siu, eggs, onions and soy sauce
|Beef Haw Fun
|$9.50
Fresh wide rice noodles, sliced steak, green onions, bean sprouts, onions, and soy sauce.
|Street Skewers - Bulgogi Beef
|$9.00
Three per order, sliced flank steak brushed with bulgogi sauce, cooked over 1000° wood burning grill
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Corner Taco
818 Post St, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Queso & Chips
|$6.75
House made White cheddar & brie queso dip (4oz) with corn tortilla chips
|Jerk Chicken Burrito
|$8.75
Marinated jerk chicken, black beans, pineapple brown butter, basmati rice.
|Yucca Fries
|$4.75
Yucca Fries (V)