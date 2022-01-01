Riverside American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Riverside

Vale Food Co. image

 

Vale Food Co.

90 Riverside Ave #603, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BYO Regular Bowl$12.49
Select 2 choices of bases, 2 vegetables, 2 proteins, and 1 boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
BYO Small Bowl$8.49
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
BYO Poke Bowl
Build your own Poké Bowl. Available in three sizes - small, regular, and super. Choose your base, an avocado layer, your protein, and 3 toppings. Side Dressing included.
More about Vale Food Co.
Corner Taco image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Corner Taco

818 Post St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.3 (1844 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Queso & Chips$6.75
House made White cheddar & brie queso dip (4oz) with corn tortilla chips
Jerk Chicken Burrito$8.75
Marinated jerk chicken, black beans, pineapple brown butter, basmati rice.
Yucca Fries$4.75
Yucca Fries (V)
More about Corner Taco
Black Sheep image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Black Sheep

1534 Oak St, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (1711 reviews)
Takeout
More about Black Sheep
Map

