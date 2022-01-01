Curry in Riverside
Riverside restaurants that serve curry
DIM SUM • TAPAS
Hawkers Asian Street Food
1001 Park St., Jacksonville
|Curry Dipping Sauce
|$11.00
Dreams do come true! One pint of our signature curry dipping sauce that typically comes with our Roti Canai. Pro tip: pour it on EVERYTHING
|SD Curry
|$1.50
|Po Po Lo's Curry
|$8.50
Our hearty family recipe that has been shared for generations. Wok-seared with chicken, potatoes, onions and peppers and served with Jasmine rice | Available Gluten Friendly | Some Heat