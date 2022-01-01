Southbank American restaurants you'll love

Must-try American restaurants in Southbank

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

Tidbit Special Salad$9.69
Our Signature Salad! Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a scoop of Pasta Salad with Fresh Avocado & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.59
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Turkey Breast Sandwich$8.99
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)$8.99
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Turkey Breast Sandwich$8.99
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Chicken Avocado$9.59
Seasoned Chicken Chunks, Fresh Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

BB’s Restaurant

1019 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.7 (3137 reviews)
Takeout
