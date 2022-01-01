Southbank American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Southbank
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Tidbit Special Salad
|$9.69
Our Signature Salad! Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a scoop of Pasta Salad with Fresh Avocado & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
|Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$8.59
Our Classic Tuna Salad Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$8.99
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)
|$8.99
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
|Turkey Breast Sandwich
|$8.99
Thin Sliced Turkey Breast Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
|Chicken Avocado
|$9.59
Seasoned Chicken Chunks, Fresh Avocado, Alfalfa Sprouts, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Served in a Fresh Baked Pita with our House Ranch on the side. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.