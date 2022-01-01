Chicken sandwiches in Southbank

Go
Southbank restaurants
Toast

Southbank restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Chicken Salad Sandwich image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.99
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular) image

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)$8.99
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

Browse other tasty dishes in Southbank

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Southbank to explore

Southside

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (117 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (610 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston