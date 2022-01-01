Chicken soup in Southbank
Southbank restaurants that serve chicken soup
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville
|Bowl Clara’s Chicken Soup
|$5.82
A 12 oz bowl of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.
|Cup Clara’s Chicken Soup
|$4.39
An 8 oz Cup of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks
1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile
