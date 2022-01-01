Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Southbank

Go
Southbank restaurants
Toast

Southbank restaurants that serve chicken soup

Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Clara’s Chicken Soup$5.82
A 12 oz bowl of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.
Cup Clara’s Chicken Soup$4.39
An 8 oz Cup of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Clara’s Chicken Soup$5.82
A 12 oz bowl of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.
Bowl Clara’s Chicken Soup$5.82
A 12 oz bowl of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.
Cup Clara’s Chicken Soup$4.39
An 8 oz Cup of Homemade Chicken Broth, Chicken Breast & Rotini Noodles Seasoned with Clara's Signature Seasoning Blend.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

Browse other tasty dishes in Southbank

Peanut Butter Cookies

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Tossed Salad

Strawberry Shortcake

Tuna Salad

Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Po Boy

Ham Sandwiches

Map

More near Southbank to explore

Southside

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston