Chili in Southbank

Southbank restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Greg’s Chili$5.82
A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
Cup Greg’s Chili$4.39
An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant
Item pic

 

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl Greg’s Chili$5.82
A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

