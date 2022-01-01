Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ham sandwiches in Southbank

Southbank restaurants
Southbank restaurants that serve ham sandwiches

Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows

8535 Baymeadows Road. Suite 4, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham Sandwich$9.89
Thin Sliced Black Forest Ham Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Baymeadows
Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

1076 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonvile

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ham Sandwich$9.89
Thin Sliced Black Forest Ham Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings & Cheese Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Clara's Tidbits Restaurant - Hendricks

Map

