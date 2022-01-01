Southside restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Southside restaurants

Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
"AIR THANG" Burger$13.49
Topped with choice of cheese, pecanwood smoked bacon, sautéed mushroom, honey balsamic grilled onions, house-made garlic aioli sauce, JAX sauce, pickle chips, lettuce, & tomato.
The DUVAL$14.99
Two seasoned patties topped with choice of two cheeses, JAX sauce, pickle, leaf lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
Jumpin' Jax Salad$11.49
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Beach Diner image

 

Beach Diner

11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish-N-Grits Breakfast$12.99
Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.
The Ultimate$12.99
Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).
Double Traditional Eggs Benedict$11.99
Two perfectly poached eggs on a grilled English muffin, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise sauce, with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.
More about Beach Diner
Culhane’s Irish Pub image

 

Culhane’s Irish Pub

9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sausage Rolls$10.00
A blend of Irish sausage and spices rolled in a puff pastry and baked. Served with our famous hot mustard.
Pub Pretzel$6.00
Freshly baked Cinotti's unsalted pretzel served with your choice of beer cheese or hot mustard
Sweet Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, carrots, onion, peas stewed in our sweet Guinness and demi gravy. Topped w garlic whipped potatoes.
Add cheese for a well rounded addition
More about Culhane’s Irish Pub
MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO Bar-B-Que

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Three-Meat Combo$22.00
A choice of three meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Wings$13.00
Smoked then flash fried, served with celery and bleu cheese
Disco Fries$9.00
Hand-Cut Fries topped with jack & cheddar cheese and Brisket Debris Gravy
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
VEGGIE (BLACK BEAN) BURGER$6.45
Black Bean Garden Patty
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
SALMON BURGER$6.75
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES image

 

FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

5960 Richard Street, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BUDDY HOLLY$11.00
CRISPY TENDERS, HAND CUT FRIES AND ONE SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE
*additional sauce* $0.50 extra
FRIZZLE FRIES$5.00
LEGIT! IDAHO RUSSET, DOUBLE FRIED, TOSSED IN SEA SALT
BAMBOLEO$6.00
CRISPY SWEET POTATO CHUNKS, BARBEQUE SPICE, BLACK GARLIC MAYO, SCALLIONS
More about FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
Claras Tidbits image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tidbit Special Salad$9.69
Our Signature Salad! Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a scoop of Pasta Salad with Fresh Avocado & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)$8.99
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Tidbits’ Reuben$9.59
Thin Sliced Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Russian Dressing & Sauerkraut on Marble Rye. Grilled to Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Claras Tidbits
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (5)$8.00
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil (SPICY)
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$6.00
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
SIDE ITALIAN SALAD$6.00
spring mix, fresh tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiano reggiano
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
Kims Korean BBQ image

 

Kims Korean BBQ

9825-1 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
A-3 Haemool Pa Jeon 해물 파전$15.99
Korean seafood pancake filled with various seafood & green onions (CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
A-2 Mandu 만두$8.99
Korean style beef & vegetable dumplings
11. Dol Sot Bibimbap 돌솥 비빔밥$20.99
Warmed white rice mixed with beef & vegetableswith steamed rice in a hot stone pot (CONTAINS EGGS)
More about Kims Korean BBQ
Wicked Barley Brewing Company image

 

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
HOUSE MADE PRETZEL$13.00
BEER CHEESE / BAVARIAN MUSTARD
THE CURD BURGER$16.00
8OZ CAST IRON SEARED BURGER PATTY / CHEESE CURDS / BACON / CHEESE SAUCE / JALAPENO GARLIC CHIMICHURRI / PRETZEL BUN
LEFT LEG LAGER CHEESE CURDS$13.00
WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS / BREADED FRESH DAILY / CHOICE OF RANCH OR JALAPENO RANCH
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Deerwood Deli and Diner image

SANDWICHES

Deerwood Deli and Diner

9934 Old Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Deerwood Deli and Diner

