Southside restaurants you'll love

More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|"AIR THANG" Burger
|$13.49
Topped with choice of cheese, pecanwood smoked bacon, sautéed mushroom, honey balsamic grilled onions, house-made garlic aioli sauce, JAX sauce, pickle chips, lettuce, & tomato.
|The DUVAL
|$14.99
Two seasoned patties topped with choice of two cheeses, JAX sauce, pickle, leaf lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
|Jumpin' Jax Salad
|$11.49
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
More about Beach Diner
Beach Diner
11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Fish-N-Grits Breakfast
|$12.99
Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.
|The Ultimate
|$12.99
Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).
|Double Traditional Eggs Benedict
|$11.99
Two perfectly poached eggs on a grilled English muffin, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise sauce, with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.
More about Culhane’s Irish Pub
Culhane’s Irish Pub
9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Sausage Rolls
|$10.00
A blend of Irish sausage and spices rolled in a puff pastry and baked. Served with our famous hot mustard.
|Pub Pretzel
|$6.00
Freshly baked Cinotti's unsalted pretzel served with your choice of beer cheese or hot mustard
|Sweet Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, carrots, onion, peas stewed in our sweet Guinness and demi gravy. Topped w garlic whipped potatoes.
Add cheese for a well rounded addition
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
MOJO Bar-B-Que
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Three-Meat Combo
|$22.00
A choice of three meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
|Wings
|$13.00
Smoked then flash fried, served with celery and bleu cheese
|Disco Fries
|$9.00
Hand-Cut Fries topped with jack & cheddar cheese and Brisket Debris Gravy
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|VEGGIE (BLACK BEAN) BURGER
|$6.45
Black Bean Garden Patty
|CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
|SALMON BURGER
|$6.75
Wild Caught Alaskan Salmon Patty
More about FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
FREDDY FINGERS CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
5960 Richard Street, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|BUDDY HOLLY
|$11.00
CRISPY TENDERS, HAND CUT FRIES AND ONE SAUCE OF YOUR CHOICE
*additional sauce* $0.50 extra
|FRIZZLE FRIES
|$5.00
LEGIT! IDAHO RUSSET, DOUBLE FRIED, TOSSED IN SEA SALT
|BAMBOLEO
|$6.00
CRISPY SWEET POTATO CHUNKS, BARBEQUE SPICE, BLACK GARLIC MAYO, SCALLIONS
More about Claras Tidbits
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Tidbit Special Salad
|$9.69
Our Signature Salad! Seasoned Chicken Chunks on a scoop of Pasta Salad with Fresh Avocado & Cheddar Cheese. Served on a bed of Mixed Greens with Sprouts, Carrots, Tomatoes, Celery, Bell Peppers, Green Onions, & Cucumbers. Served with Choice of Salad Dressing.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)
|$8.99
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
|Tidbits’ Reuben
|$9.59
Thin Sliced Pastrami topped with Swiss Cheese, Homemade Russian Dressing & Sauerkraut on Marble Rye. Grilled to Perfection. Served with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
|Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
|Stoner's Snack Attack
|$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
V Pizza & Tap Garden
12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
|Popular items
|CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (5)
|$8.00
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil (SPICY)
|SIDE CAESAR SALAD
|$6.00
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
|SIDE ITALIAN SALAD
|$6.00
spring mix, fresh tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiano reggiano
More about Kims Korean BBQ
Kims Korean BBQ
9825-1 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|A-3 Haemool Pa Jeon 해물 파전
|$15.99
Korean seafood pancake filled with various seafood & green onions (CONTAINS SHELLFISH)
|A-2 Mandu 만두
|$8.99
Korean style beef & vegetable dumplings
|11. Dol Sot Bibimbap 돌솥 비빔밥
|$20.99
Warmed white rice mixed with beef & vegetableswith steamed rice in a hot stone pot (CONTAINS EGGS)
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|HOUSE MADE PRETZEL
|$13.00
BEER CHEESE / BAVARIAN MUSTARD
|THE CURD BURGER
|$16.00
8OZ CAST IRON SEARED BURGER PATTY / CHEESE CURDS / BACON / CHEESE SAUCE / JALAPENO GARLIC CHIMICHURRI / PRETZEL BUN
|LEFT LEG LAGER CHEESE CURDS
|$13.00
WISCONSIN CHEESE CURDS / BREADED FRESH DAILY / CHOICE OF RANCH OR JALAPENO RANCH