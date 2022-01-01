Southside breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Southside
Beach Diner
11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Fish-N-Grits Breakfast
|$12.99
Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.
|The Ultimate
|$12.99
Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).
|Double Traditional Eggs Benedict
|$11.99
Two perfectly poached eggs on a grilled English muffin, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise sauce, with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.
Culhane’s Irish Pub
9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Sausage Rolls
|$10.00
A blend of Irish sausage and spices rolled in a puff pastry and baked. Served with our famous hot mustard.
|Pub Pretzel
|$6.00
Freshly baked Cinotti's unsalted pretzel served with your choice of beer cheese or hot mustard
|Sweet Shepherd's Pie
|$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, carrots, onion, peas stewed in our sweet Guinness and demi gravy. Topped w garlic whipped potatoes.
Add cheese for a well rounded addition