Southside breakfast spots you'll love

Beach Diner

11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Fish-N-Grits Breakfast$12.99
Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.
The Ultimate$12.99
Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).
Double Traditional Eggs Benedict$11.99
Two perfectly poached eggs on a grilled English muffin, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise sauce, with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.
Culhane’s Irish Pub

9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville

Sausage Rolls$10.00
A blend of Irish sausage and spices rolled in a puff pastry and baked. Served with our famous hot mustard.
Pub Pretzel$6.00
Freshly baked Cinotti's unsalted pretzel served with your choice of beer cheese or hot mustard
Sweet Shepherd's Pie$15.00
Certified Angus Beef, carrots, onion, peas stewed in our sweet Guinness and demi gravy. Topped w garlic whipped potatoes.
Add cheese for a well rounded addition
SANDWICHES

Deerwood Deli and Diner

9934 Old Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville

