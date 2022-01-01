Southside sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Southside

Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
"AIR THANG" Burger$13.49
Topped with choice of cheese, pecanwood smoked bacon, sautéed mushroom, honey balsamic grilled onions, house-made garlic aioli sauce, JAX sauce, pickle chips, lettuce, & tomato.
The DUVAL$14.99
Two seasoned patties topped with choice of two cheeses, JAX sauce, pickle, leaf lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
Jumpin' Jax Salad$11.49
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Beach Diner image

 

Beach Diner

11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish-N-Grits Breakfast$12.99
Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.
The Ultimate$12.99
Two eggs (any style) with home fries topped with melted cheese, grits, bacon, sausage links and pancakes (2).
Double Traditional Eggs Benedict$11.99
Two perfectly poached eggs on a grilled English muffin, Canadian Bacon and Hollandaise sauce, with home fries, grits or fresh fruit.
More about Beach Diner
Deerwood Deli and Diner image

SANDWICHES

Deerwood Deli and Diner

9934 Old Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Deerwood Deli and Diner

