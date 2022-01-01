Southside pizza restaurants you'll love

Go
Southside restaurants
Toast

Must-try pizza restaurants in Southside

Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
"AIR THANG" Burger$13.49
Topped with choice of cheese, pecanwood smoked bacon, sautéed mushroom, honey balsamic grilled onions, house-made garlic aioli sauce, JAX sauce, pickle chips, lettuce, & tomato.
The DUVAL$14.99
Two seasoned patties topped with choice of two cheeses, JAX sauce, pickle, leaf lettuce, tomato, & red onion.
Jumpin' Jax Salad$11.49
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Stoner's Pizza Joint image

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Large Traditional Cheese
Let's get creative! You pick the size an toppings, we make the work of art!
Small Pepperoni
Stoners fresh stretched dough, whole mozzarella cheese topped with sliced pepperoni.
Stoner's Snack Attack$14.99
Large 14" One Topping + Small Stoner's Cheese Stix
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CRYIN HAWAIIAN WINGS (5)$8.00
V marinated wings, V hawaiian sauce (honey, calabrian pepper paste, roasted pineaple, brown sugar, nutmeg), fresh basil (SPICY)
SIDE CAESAR SALAD$6.00
romaine lettuce, shaved parmigiano Reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
SIDE ITALIAN SALAD$6.00
spring mix, fresh tomato, cucumber, shaved parmigiano reggiano
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southside

Chicken Sandwiches

Salmon

Pudding

Reuben

Pretzels

Pies

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Southside to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (484 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston