Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Southside

Go
Southside restaurants
Toast

Southside restaurants that serve bread pudding

Item pic

 

Culhane’s Irish Pub

9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$7.00
Warmed bread pudding served with Bailey's cream sauce, and whipped cream
More about Culhane’s Irish Pub
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Peach Bread Pudding$2.85
More about Claras Tidbits

Browse other tasty dishes in Southside

Pudding

Coleslaw

Stromboli

Roast Beef Sandwiches

Sliders

Buffalo Wings

Kimchi

Collard Greens

Map

More near Southside to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston