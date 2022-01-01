Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Southside

Southside restaurants
Southside restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Jumpin' Jax House of Food image

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
14" MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN PIZZA$18.99
14 JJQ Chicken Pizza$18.99
10" JJQ Chicken Pizza$14.49
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Item pic

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin

12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ala Di Pollo - V Chicken Wing Pizza$12.95
mozzarella, V marinated chicken, caramelized red onion, gorgonzola, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano.
Personal Size Pizza 10”. Cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 1-2 people.
Ala Di Pollo - V Chicken Wing Pizza$18.50
mozzarella, V marinated chicken, caramelized red onion, gorgonzola, EVOO, Pecorino Romano, and oregano.
13” pizza cooked in a wood-fire 900-degree oven; served lightly charred. Serves 2-3 people.
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden - Mandarin

