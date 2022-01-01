Chicken salad in Southside
WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.29
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
|Homemade Chicken Salad
|$10.99
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$11.49
House salad mix topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, tossed in Greek dressing & topped feta cheese, pepperoncini topped with our croutons & grilled chicken.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)
|$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
|Chicken Salad Pita & Drink
|$9.89
|4oz of Chicken Salad
|$3.51
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint
3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
V Pizza & Tap Garden
12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville
|CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
|$10.50
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing