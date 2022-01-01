Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Southside

Southside restaurants
Toast

Southside restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.29
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
Homemade Chicken Salad$10.99
Greek Chicken Salad$11.49
House salad mix topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, tossed in Greek dressing & topped feta cheese, pepperoncini topped with our croutons & grilled chicken.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
Chicken Salad Pita & Drink$9.89
4oz of Chicken Salad$3.51
More about Claras Tidbits
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint

3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fresh-cut romaine lettuce, topped with slow smoked chicken, aged parmesan cheese, and croutons with creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint
V Pizza & Tap Garden image

 

V Pizza & Tap Garden

12601 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD$10.50
romaine lettuce, pesto marinated chicken, shaved parmigiano reggiano, Tuscan Caesar dressing
More about V Pizza & Tap Garden
Item pic

 

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
ROASTED BASIL CHICKEN SALAD$13.00
ROASTED CHICKEN / BASIL PUREE / SPRING MIX / GRILLED PROSCIUTTO / GRAPE TOMATOES / CUCUMBERS / SHAVED PARMESAN / ASIAN PEAR / GRILLED FLATBREAD
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company

