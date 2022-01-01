Chicken salad sandwiches in Southside
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap
|$10.29
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
|Wrap Greek Chicken Salad
|$10.29
House salad mix tossed in Greek dressing & topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken, & pepperoncini on the side.
|Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.29
House-made chicken salad topped with tomato & romaine chiffonade.