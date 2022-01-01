Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Southside

Southside restaurants
Southside restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad Wrap$10.29
Freshly cut romaine mixed with shredded parmesan cheese, our house-made Caesar dressing, & grilled chicken.
Wrap Greek Chicken Salad$10.29
House salad mix tossed in Greek dressing & topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken, & pepperoncini on the side.
Homemade Chicken Salad Wrap$10.29
House-made chicken salad topped with tomato & romaine chiffonade.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)$9.89
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Claras Tidbits

