Chicken sandwiches in Southside

Southside restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich (Most Popular)$8.99
Our Famous Chicken Salad is our Most Popular Item! Served on your choice of Bread & with a Selection of Toppings Available. Comes with Side Item & Pickle Spear.
More about Claras Tidbits
HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH image

 

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.00
FRIED BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH / SECRET HOT SAUCE / HOUSE-MADE PICKLES / SHREDDED ROMAINE LETTUCE / MAYO / BRIOCHE BUN
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company

