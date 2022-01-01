Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Southside

Go
Southside restaurants
Toast

Southside restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Dog$7.99
All beef hotdog, topped with our house made chili, shredded cheddar cheese, & chopped red onion served on a brioche bun.
JAX Housemade Chili$3.00
Chili Cheese Fries$6.49
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO Bar-B-Que

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas-Style Chili Cup$7.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
Texas-Style Chili Bowl$10.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Claras Tidbits

12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl Greg’s Chili$5.82
A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
Cup Greg’s Chili$4.39
An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
More about Claras Tidbits
The Melting Pot image

SALADS • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

7860 Gate Parkway #101, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (2634 reviews)
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot

Browse other tasty dishes in Southside

Salmon

Cookies

Buffalo Wings

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

Pasta Salad

Fudge Brownies

Collard Greens

Map

More near Southside to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (627 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston