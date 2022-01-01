Chili in Southside
Southside restaurants that serve chili
WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|Chili Dog
|$7.99
All beef hotdog, topped with our house made chili, shredded cheddar cheese, & chopped red onion served on a brioche bun.
|JAX Housemade Chili
|$3.00
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$6.49
MOJO Bar-B-Que
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
|Texas-Style Chili Cup
|$7.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
|Texas-Style Chili Bowl
|$10.00
Brisket, chiles, onions, garlic, tomatoes - NO BEANS!
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Claras Tidbits
12276 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Bowl Greg’s Chili
|$5.82
A 12 oz Bowl of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.
|Cup Greg’s Chili
|$4.39
An 8 oz Cup of our Classic Ground Beef Chili with Kidney Beans, Chili Beans, Tomatoes, Peppers & Onions. Add Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream or Chopped Onions on the side.