Collard greens in Southside

Southside restaurants
Southside restaurants that serve collard greens

MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO Bar-B-Que

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Collard Greens$4.00
*Contains Meat*
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
Wicked Barley Brewing Company image

 

Wicked Barley Brewing Company

4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville

Avg 4 (492 reviews)
Takeout
SIDE OF COLLARD GREENS$2.50
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company

