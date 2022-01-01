Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Collard greens in
Southside
/
Jacksonville
/
Southside
/
Collard Greens
Southside restaurants that serve collard greens
MOJO Bar-B-Que
1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville
No reviews yet
Collard Greens
$4.00
*Contains Meat*
More about MOJO Bar-B-Que
Wicked Barley Brewing Company
4100 Baymeadows Road, Jacksonville
Avg 4
(492 reviews)
SIDE OF COLLARD GREENS
$2.50
More about Wicked Barley Brewing Company
Browse other tasty dishes in Southside
Chili
Reuben
Mac And Cheese
Ham Sandwiches
Cookies
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Brisket
Waffles
More near Southside to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Avondale
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Southbank
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Palatka
Avg 3.8
(4 restaurants)
Lake City
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Gainesville
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Brunswick
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Ocala
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Jesup
Avg 4
(3 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(627 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(519 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston