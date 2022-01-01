Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crispy chicken in
Southside
/
Jacksonville
/
Southside
/
Crispy Chicken
Southside restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville
No reviews yet
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
SALADS • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
7860 Gate Parkway #101, Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(2634 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium
$5.99
More about The Melting Pot
