Crispy chicken in Southside

Go
Southside restaurants
Toast

Southside restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!

14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers!
The Melting Pot image

SALADS • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

7860 Gate Parkway #101, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (2634 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
More about The Melting Pot

