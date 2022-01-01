Fudge in Southside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

The 904 CLUB$13.29
Served on Texas toast, house marinated chicken breast, topped with melted cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, garlic aioli sauce, & avocado.
The YARD BIRD$12.29
House marinated chicken breast, topped with choice cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & garlic aioli sauce.
Jumpin' Jax Salad$11.99
House salad mix with grape tomato, cucumber, red onion, shredded carrots, cheddar cheese, fried chicken, and topped with our house-made croutons & avocado.
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside

3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

Fudged Over Brownie$5.99
A brownie brick topped with warm fudge and creamy icing.
