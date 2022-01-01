Greek salad in Southside
WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Jumpin' Jax House of Food
10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville
|Wrap Greek Chicken Salad
|$10.29
House salad mix tossed in Greek dressing & topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken, & pepperoncini on the side.
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$11.49
House salad mix topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, tossed in Greek dressing & topped feta cheese, pepperoncini topped with our croutons & grilled chicken.
PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside
3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville
|Almost Greek Salad
|$0.00
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.