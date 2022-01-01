Greek salad in Southside

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

WRAPS • PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Jumpin' Jax House of Food

10131 San Jose Blvd Unit 12, Jacksonville

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Wrap Greek Chicken Salad$10.29
House salad mix tossed in Greek dressing & topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, grilled chicken, & pepperoncini on the side.
Greek Chicken Salad$11.49
House salad mix topped with grape tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, tossed in Greek dressing & topped feta cheese, pepperoncini topped with our croutons & grilled chicken.
More about Jumpin' Jax House of Food
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside

3837 Southside Blvd, Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Almost Greek Salad$0.00
Slow-smoked chicken, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, onions, feta & whole-milk mozzarella with your choice of dressing.
More about Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside

