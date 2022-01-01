Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Southside

Go
Southside restaurants
Toast

Southside restaurants that serve grilled chicken

MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO BAR-B-QUE

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kid Grilled Chicken$7.99
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE
Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! image

 

Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville

14866 Old St Augustine Rd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$6.45
100% All Natural Chicken
More about Relish - Big Tasty Burgers! - Jacksonville

Browse other tasty dishes in Southside

Stew

Chicken Salad

Waffles

Fried Pickles

Chili

Egg Sandwiches

Greek Salad

Bread Pudding

Map

More near Southside to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Avondale

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Southbank

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Brunswick

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Jesup

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (649 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (250 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (558 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston