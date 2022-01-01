Grits in Southside
Southside restaurants that serve grits
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
Beach Diner - Mandarin
11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville
|Bowl of Cheese Grits
|$4.99
|Fish-N-Grits Breakfast
|$12.99
Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.
More about CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE
CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE
9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville
|Shrimp N' Grits
|$17.00
Fresh shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, mushrooms, and a blackened garlic Parmesan cream sauce. Served over cheddar grits and topped with scallions. Locals' Favorite!
|Cheddar Grits
|$4.00