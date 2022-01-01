Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Southside

Southside restaurants
Southside restaurants that serve grits

Beach Diner image

 

Beach Diner - Mandarin

11362 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bowl of Cheese Grits$4.99
Fish-N-Grits Breakfast$12.99
Deep-fried 7oz filet (no bones!) two eggs (any style) cheese grits, toast or English muffin.
More about Beach Diner - Mandarin
Culhane’s Irish Pub image

 

CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE

9720 Deer Lake Court, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp N' Grits$17.00
Fresh shrimp sautéed with tomatoes, mushrooms, and a blackened garlic Parmesan cream sauce. Served over cheddar grits and topped with scallions. Locals' Favorite!
Cheddar Grits$4.00
More about CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE
MOJO Bar-B-Que image

 

MOJO BAR-B-QUE

1607 University Blvd. W., Jacksonville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Cheddar Grits$5.00
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
Shrimp sauteéd with tasso ham, smoked tomatoes, mushrooms and caramelized onions over garlic cheddar grits. Served with one side
More about MOJO BAR-B-QUE

