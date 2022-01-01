Brisket in Jacksonville
Jacksonville restaurants that serve brisket
BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
My Buddy's BBQ & Catering
733 E College Ave, Jacksonville
|Open Face Brisket
|$13.59
4oz of sliced brisket on 2 slices of bread and smothered in beef gravy
|Brisket Mac Wrap
|$10.50
|Loaded BBQ Brisket Nachos
|$13.56
Twyford BBQ
2562 Twyford Road, Jacksonville
|Beef Brisket Sandwich
|$11.00
Slow smoked Certified Angus beef brisket on a bun
|Beef Brisket
Twyford Catering uses Certified
Hereford beef brisket, which we trim
and season with our special brisket rub,
then slow smoke for over 14 hours.
Sliced thin
|Beef Brisket Plate
|$13.50
Juicy sliced brisket sandwich with 2 of your favorite sides.