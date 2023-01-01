Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Jacksonville

Go
Jacksonville restaurants
Toast

Jacksonville restaurants that serve pretzels

Guse's Pub & Eatery image

 

Guse’s Pub & Eatery

304 S Main St, Jacksonville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzels$6.00
More about Guse’s Pub & Eatery
Item pic

BBQ • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

My Buddys BBQ

733 E College Ave, Jacksonville

Avg 4.9 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Loaded Jumbo Pretzel$14.98
Loaded with cheese sauce and bacon
More about My Buddys BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Jacksonville

Quesadillas

Cheeseburgers

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Meatloaf

Grilled Chicken Salad

Nachos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Jacksonville to explore

Saint Charles

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Edwardsville

Avg 4.8 (23 restaurants)

Florissant

No reviews yet

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Alton

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bunker Hill

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Quincy

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Burlington

Avg 4.9 (7 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2284 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (657 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1081 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (89 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston