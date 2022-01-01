Jacksonville Inn and Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
175 East California Street
Location
175 East California Street
Jacksonville OR
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Schoolhaus Brewhaus
A multi-functional campus in the heart of Jacksonville, OR where the community can come to work, dine, and play!
Rosario's Italian Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Blue Fish Hawaiian Fusion
Come in and enjoy!
HB
2355 East Baseline Street, Cornelius, OR, 97113