Jacksonville restaurants you'll love
Jacksonville's top cuisines
Must-try Jacksonville restaurants
More about Posados Cafe - Jacksonville
TACOS • GRILL
Posados Cafe - Jacksonville
2402 Beaumont St, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Flautitas
|$9.39
(6) Chicken and/or Beef flautitas served with jalapeno ranch dressing and queso.
|Queso
|$6.69
White or yellow queso.
|Beef Fajita Dinner
|$20.99
Served with guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, mixed cheese, Mexican butter, and a choice of (2) sides.
More about JW's Barbecue
BBQ • SANDWICHES
JW's Barbecue
1015 E. Rusk St, Jacksonville
|Popular items
|Sausage by links
|$7.00
|Sweet
|$0.00
|Spicy
|$0.00