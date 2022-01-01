Go
Toast

Jack's Place

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner 7 days a week. Come in and enjoy!

40352 90th St W

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.95
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, House-made Slaw and our BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun.
Quesadilla$7.95
Iced Tea$2.95
Taco
Brownie Sundae$8.00
California Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, Lettuce and Garlic Aioli on Torta Bread.
Pretzel Burger$16.95
House-ground Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, and Caramelized Onions on a Pretzel Bun. Served with a side of Beer Cheese Sauce.
Kids Cheeseburger$9.00
House-ground Beef Patty, American Cheese and French Fries.
Chicken Alfredo$16.95
Fettuccine Pasta, pan-seared Chicken Breast and House-made Alfredo Sauce.
Americana Burger$15.95
House-ground Beef Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, 1000 Island Dressing on a Brioche Bun.
See full menu

Location

40352 90th St W

Leona Valley CA

Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BurgerIM

No reviews yet

Chef Inspired Burgers

El Toreo Far West

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fire Island Grill

No reviews yet

Fire Island Grill is an island inspired fast casual restaurant.

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Palmdale

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston