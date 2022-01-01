Go
Toast

Jack's Bar Steakhouse

Creating remarkable and memorable dining experiences for each and every guest that honors us with their patronage, we continue to improve on being masters of our craft. Learning every day and searching for ways to do all that we do better each and every time. Treating them like royalty and making them feel like family. Through constant and never ending improvement, the consistent anticipation of our guest’s needs and an unrelenting dedication to excellence, we strive to be the best hospitality, events, fine dining, food, wine and cocktail destination in all of the New Haven area and beyond.
“We don’t turn tables, we please our patrons”

212 College Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

LOBSTER ROLL$28.00
Butter lemon juice and French fries
DBL BAKED POTATO$10.00
Double baked, bacon, cheese, sour cream
BBQ RIBS$12.00
Cayenne, paprika, brown sugar, oregano, garlic
WILD SALMON$29.00
Pan seared salmon, mashed potatoes, asparagus, lemon butter white wine sauce
LAMB LOLLIPOPS$15.00
Grilled lamb chops, Harissa sauce, yogurt
P.E.I. MUSSELS$14.00
Homemade marinar, crushed red pepper, parsley
CRISPY RAVIOLI$12.00
Four cheese raviolis, parmesan sprinkled, marinara sauce
BEEF TIPS$14.00
Grilled prime rib-eye beef tips, rosemary, jacks steak sauce
FILET MIGNON 6oz$36.00
USDA CERTIFIED BEEF, the United States department of agriculture (USDA) carefully measures and certifies the quality and consistency of cattle throughout North America. Our USDA beef comes from the great American plains and is grain fed for 150 days for unique marbling, subtle texture and unsurpassed flavor.
FRIES$9.00
See full menu

Location

212 College Street

New Haven CT

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - York Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant

No reviews yet

Differently Delicious!

Pitaziki

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Olives And Oil

No reviews yet

Olives And Oil is Chef John Brennan's modern take on rustic Italian cuisine, wine, & life in a vintage setting. Fresh ingredients, small plates, brick oven fired personal pizza, and hand-made pasta in the heart of New Haven's downtown.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston