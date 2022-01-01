Jack's Bar Steakhouse
Creating remarkable and memorable dining experiences for each and every guest that honors us with their patronage, we continue to improve on being masters of our craft. Learning every day and searching for ways to do all that we do better each and every time. Treating them like royalty and making them feel like family. Through constant and never ending improvement, the consistent anticipation of our guest’s needs and an unrelenting dedication to excellence, we strive to be the best hospitality, events, fine dining, food, wine and cocktail destination in all of the New Haven area and beyond.
“We don’t turn tables, we please our patrons”
212 College Street
Popular Items
Location
212 College Street
New Haven CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Pedals Smoothie & Juice Bar - York Street
Come in and enjoy!
Lalibela Ethiopian Restaurant
Differently Delicious!
Pitaziki
Come in and enjoy!
Olives And Oil
Olives And Oil is Chef John Brennan's modern take on rustic Italian cuisine, wine, & life in a vintage setting. Fresh ingredients, small plates, brick oven fired personal pizza, and hand-made pasta in the heart of New Haven's downtown.