JACO Juice and Taco of Media

Our Mission: Make it with Love – Make it Healthy – Make it Quick
With our variety of tasty bites, nourishing juices and smoothies, JACO offers something for everyone in the family

21 W State Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

PB ACAI$10.95
Blended: organic acai, banana, peanut butter, flax seed and almond milk
Topping: Strawberry, cacao nibs and granola
Chicken & Roasted Red Pepper$9.75
Chicken breast, roasted red pepper, cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca cheese
ALL GOOD ACAI$10.95
Blended: organic acai, banana, blueberry and almond milk
Topping: Pineapple, banana, strawberry, chia and granola
Three Cheese$7.50
Cotija, monterey/cheddar and oaxaca
FREE BIRD$6.50
Organic scrambled egg sandwich with american cheese. Served on choice of Manhattan Bagel (plain or everything) or croissant.
HOT MESS$9.25
Scrambled organic egg, sausage, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese
KILLER VEGGIE$9.25
Scrambled organic egg, kale, spinach, potato, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion and american cheese
BASIC$8.50
Scrambled organic egg, pico, avocado and monterey/cheddar
ADOBO CHICKEN RICE BOWL$10.75
Rice, chicken breast, bean, caramelized onion, monterey/cheddar, roasted red pepper, corn, pico, and topped with cilantro
FROMAN$9.25
Scrambled organic egg, chorizo, potato, caramelized onion and american cheese
Location

21 W State Street

Media PA

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
