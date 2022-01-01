Go
JACO Juice and Taco of West Chester

Our Mission: Make it with Love – Make it Healthy – Make it Quick
With our variety of tasty bites, nourishing juices and smoothies, JACO offers something for everyone in the family

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

8 W Gay St • $

Avg 4.8 (3796 reviews)

Popular Items

BRAISED SHORT RIB SANTA FE BURRITO$11.95
Local braised short rib, roasted red pepper, caramelized onion, bean and monterey/cheddar
LARGE ICE TEA$4.50
SMALL ICED COFFEE$3.50
LARGE ICED COFFEE$4.50
MOTHER OF DRAGONS$10.95
Blended: organic pitaya, banana, pineapple and almond milk
Topping: Pineapple, banana, coconut shavings, honey and granola
SMALL ICE TEA$3.50
LARGE COFFEE$2.95
SMALL COFFEE$2.50
BOTTLED H20$1.50
ALL GOOD ACAI$10.95
Blended: organic acai, banana, blueberry and almond milk
Topping: Pineapple, banana, strawberry, chia and granola
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

8 W Gay St

West Chester PA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

