Jacob's Burger - 401 kern st
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
401 kern st, Taft CA 93268
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cataldo's Pizzeria Riverwalk
No Reviews
13011 Stockdale Hwy Suite 500 Bakersfield, CA 93314
View restaurant
Tony's Pizza STOCKDALE - 13043 Stockdale Hwy Suite 100
No Reviews
13043 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield, CA 93314
View restaurant
Wikis wine dive - 11350 Ming Ave #260
No Reviews
11350 Ming Ave #260 Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurant