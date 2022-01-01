Go
Jacob's Farm

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

7100 E Traverse Hwy

Avg 4.7 (295 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Jalapeno Corn Chowder *BOWL*$7.00
A Savory, Chicken, Jalapeño, Corn Chowder- loaded with Squash, Bacon and Onions. Topped with Cheddar cheese.
🌽Elote ( Mexican Street Corn )$7.00
Oven Roasted Corn,
Queso Fresco cheese,
Red Onion,
Cilantro,
Mayo &
Tajin
- Served with Tortilla Chips (GF)
Butternut Squash & Sweet Tater Salad$6.00
Roasted Butternut Squash,
Roasted Sweet Potatoes,
Mixed Greens,
Parsley,
Dried Cherries,
Red Cabbage &
Red Onion
Tossed in Lemon Garlic dressing
( VEGAN )
Beets & Greens$11.00
Fresh & Local Beets!
Mixed greens,
Queso Fresco Cheese,
Pickled Red Onion, & Walnuts.
Tossed in Olive Oil & MI Honey
Cheesy Bread$19.99
A 16inch Michigan dough, loaded with cheese and Italian herbs, sliced into dip-able vessels of cheesy goodness.
Served with a side of Jacobs red sauce.
Pepperoni$19.99
Full on Pepperoni Pizza, baby!
Road Runner$19.99
BBQ- Chicken- Ranch
BBQ Sauce,
Chicken,
Bacon,
Red Onion &
Ranch drizzle
All Around You (Veg )$19.99
A full loaded Veggie Pie!
Pesto Sauce,
5 Cheese Blend,
Bell Peppers,
Corn,
Broccoli &
Garbanzo beans
Finished with:
Figs,
Walnuts,
Spinach
Red Cabbage &
Local Honey
Cheese$19.99
THE Cheese Pizza*
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Groups
Reservations
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating

7100 E Traverse Hwy

Traverse City MI

Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
