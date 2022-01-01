Jia @ JACX & CO
Come in and enjoy!
28-17 Jackson Ave
Location
28-17 Jackson Ave
Long Island City NY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Crif Dogs @ Jacx & Co.
Come in and enjoy!
M. Wells
A revolving cast of favorite dishes, wines and beers available for pick up and delivery 5 to 10pm Thursday-Saturday. Many dishes are prepared with storage in mind and come cold with easy-to-heat instructions to stock the larder and enjoy when the time is right.
Ghaya @ Jacx & Co.
Come in and enjoy!
Penny Bridge
A seasonal, market driven restaurant by Chef Dan Kluger of Loring Place with menu inspired by American diners and simple comfort food located in the heart of Long Island City.