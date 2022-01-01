Go
Temakase

Temakase is committed to serving the freshest fish, crisp seaweed and of course our very own warm rice. We believe that eating handrolls within 30 seconds after the Chef hands it to you is the best way to enjoy the freshness and crisp-crunch factor of our hand rolls – changing the way NYC eats sushi one handroll at a time!

PIZZA • SUSHI

28-17 Jackson Ave • $$$

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Formal
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Digital Payments
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Delivery
Takeout

Location

28-17 Jackson Ave

Long Island City NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
