FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co.

28-17 Jackson Avenue

Popular Items

Fried Fish Bowl$11.99
Fried Market Fish, Herbed Rice, Tartar Sauce
City Cobb Salad$9.95
Boston bibb Lettuce, Edamame, Carrots, Red onions, Burrata cheese, Cassava crisp rice, Avocado cilantro dressing

Add Protein: Chicken | Beef | Shrimp | Salmon
Salmon Bowl$11.99
China Black Pineapple Fried Rice, Piri Piri Sauce
Shrimp Bowl$11.99
Sticky Rice, Green Curry Sauce, Toasted Coconut
Side Crispy Chicken$4.50
Wok Vegetables$2.75
Lg Gumbo$13.00
Shrimp, Scallops, Okra, Chicken Sausage, Red Rice
Veggie Bowl$8.99
Jollof Basmati Rice, Roasted Broccoli, Vegan Cucumber Yogurt, Nana’s Bread
Nana's Bread(Veg)$3.50
Crispy Chicken Bowl$9.99
Carolina Gold Fried Rice, Sticky BBQ Sauce
Queens NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
