Go
Toast

Lotus + Cleaver @ Jacx & Co.

Come in and enjoy!

28-07 Jackson Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

28-07 Jackson Avenue

Queens NY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

FIELDTRIP @ Jacx & Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beebe's @ Jacx & Co.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

John Brown Smoke House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Temakase

No reviews yet

Temakase is committed to serving the freshest fish, crisp seaweed and of course our very own warm rice. We believe that eating handrolls within 30 seconds after the Chef hands it to you is the best way to enjoy the freshness and crisp-crunch factor of our hand rolls – changing the way NYC eats sushi one handroll at a time!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston