Bar @ Jacx & Co.
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
28-07 Jackson Ave, Long Island City NY 11101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dun Huang Long Island City - 27-23 Jackson Ave
No Reviews
27-35 Jackson Ave, Space B Long Island City, NY 11101
View restaurant
The Beast Next Door - 4251 27th street
No Reviews
4251 27th street Long Island city, NY 11101
View restaurant