Jade New Asian and Sushi Bar
Come in and enjoy!
1048 Old River Road
Location
1048 Old River Road
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
The Ivy
Where Cleveland Gathers
Frozen Daiquiri Bar & Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Dive Bar Cleveland
Come in and enjoy! Sports bar.
Young buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Cavs, and still the Indians
Rebol
The healthiest catering in the country! Fuel your team for optimal performance! 100% organic produce, Non-GMO everything else, grass-fed/finished meats, wild caught low mercury seafood, pasture raised chicken, and zero-refined sugars.