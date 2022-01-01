Jadis
We are at 42 Rivington St. between Eldridge and Forsyth on the Lower East Side. That’s 2 blocks south of Houston between 1st (Allen) and 2nd Avenue (Chrystie). We are open everyday from 5pm til the cabs come home.
The nearest subway is the “F” 2nd Avenue station, 2 blocks north up on Houston St.
To reserve a table for parties of 6 or more, or if you would like to find out about reserving the lounge space please contact us at info@jadisnyc.com or call 212.254.1675. We offer customized menus for private engagements so don’t be shy to inquire.
42 Rivington St.
Location
42 Rivington St.
New York NY
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:30 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
