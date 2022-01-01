Go
Jaffre's Restaurant

Take out only!
Due to the current situations we are in we will only have one type of pasta noodle per day so the description of your dish may say a different noodle than what is received. Please call the restaurant to find out what type of pasta we are serving that day.

PIZZA

827 E Pittsburgh St • $$

Avg 4.4 (701 reviews)

Popular Items

Cobb Salad$10.99
Romaine, avocado, candied walnuts, apple, cranberry, crispy bacon, and egg.
12 Cut Pizza$12.59
Fresh hand tossed and topped with your favorite toppings.
Cod Special$13.99
Battered Fish Sandwich with Fries and Coleslaw.
Strawberry Salad$10.99
Mixed lettuces, tomato, cucumber, candied pecans, strawberries, and goat cheese.
New Choose your protein!
Cheese Burger$9.99
Topped with American Cheese.
Chicken Philly$11.59
Chicken, sauteed onions, ranch dressing on a toasted hoagie roll.
Orchard Salad$10.99
Apples, craisins, crumbled bleu cheese, tomato, cucumber and toasted walnuts on a bed of mixed lettuce.
Grilled Salad$9.99
Mixed lettuces, tomato, beets, cucumbers, pepper rings, fries, and cheddar cheese
NEW Choose your protein!
Battered Fish$13.99
Battered Cod fillets on a toasted Kaiser served with fries.
Philly Cheese Steak$12.99
Philly Steak with White American, Sauteed Onions, Mushrooms, and Green Peppers on a toasted hoagie roll.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

827 E Pittsburgh St

Greensburg PA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
