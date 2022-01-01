Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jaffrey restaurants you'll love

Jaffrey restaurants
  • Jaffrey

Must-try Jaffrey restaurants

Dublin Road Taproom & Eatery image

 

Dublin Road Taproom & Eatery

53 Dublin Road, Jaffrey

No reviews yet
Popular items
Maple Cheddar Burger$13.00
maple dry rub, caramelized onions, and maple creme fraiche
Tender Basket$9.00
served with French fries and choice of dipping sauce
Turkey BLT$9.00
bacon, lettuce, tomato, and cracked pepper mayo
More about Dublin Road Taproom & Eatery
Consumer pic

 

Compass Group Eurest Millipore

11 Prescott Road, Jaffrey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled ham & cheese$4.50
chicken salad sandwich/wrap w/ pickles & chips$4.90
More about Compass Group Eurest Millipore
Z-Epicurean Feast image

 

Z-Epicurean Feast

11 Prescott Road, Jaffrey

No reviews yet
More about Z-Epicurean Feast
Main pic

 

The Optimist Cafe

16 Colls Farm Road, Jaffrey

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about The Optimist Cafe
