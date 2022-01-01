Go
JAG Beer Burger Bowery

Craft burgers made with love.

425 Fairmont avenue

Popular Items

Philly Steak Sandwhich$10.95
Single Cheeseburger USA$7.25
The Soprano$11.95
10 Wings$15.00
Crinkle cut fries$4.25
Double Cheeseburger USA$10.50
Funnel Cake Fries$4.95
Single Burger USA$6.95
Beer fries$4.25
Homemade Onion Rings$6.50
Location

425 Fairmont avenue

Fairmont WV

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Colasessano's Pizza and Pepperoni Rolls

Come in and enjoy!

Say-Boy's

On July 1, 1960, Albert & Joan Sabo purchased Country Club Barbeque from her parents, J. Bernard (Punk) & Mary Purdy.
They added two Y’s to their name and called their restaurant
Say-Boy.
They served sizzling steaks, lots of pasta, Broasted chicken, & a variety of home-style cooked specials including roasted turkey dinners with all the trimmings every Sunday.
On July 1, 2001, nephew, Kenneth Sabo purchased Say-Boy, extending the heritage to a third generation.
In addition to keeping traditional favorites, Kenny had introduced new menu selections that have proved to be most popular.
A special Thank You is extended to all of our loyal customers who have made Say-Boy a favorite meeting and eating place in Fairmont.

Kumo Japan

Founded in 2021, Kumo Japan has quickly became Fairmont's Best Asian Restaurant. We have a reputation for giving our customers an exquisite treat for their tastebuds, and as a result, we are consistently busy with a score of loyal customers. We aim to ensure that all of our customers leave our restaurant satisfied after every meal!

