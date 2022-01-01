Jag's Steak and Seafood

Join us for an evening of food and drinks at Jag's Steak & Seafood's Far Niente Family of Wines wine dinner on Thursday, March 31st at 6:30 PM. The evening will begin with a toast and reception appetizers followed by a five course seated dinner. Each dinner course will be paired with a wine from the Far Niente Family of Wines for $150.

Tax and Gratuity are included in the price.

Please select 3/31 for 'Pick up date' and 6:30 pm for pick up time.

No, need to pick up physical tickets. Your receipt of purchase will serve as ticket.

