Jag's Steak and Seafood

Ext. 5 // Jag’s Steak & Seafood is an award-winning, fine dining restaurant in West Chester Township, Ohio offering innovative menus, personalized service and the region’s most popular piano bar and lounge experience.
Jag’s Chef Michelle Brown has cooked at the James Beard House in New York City, serves as a brand ambassador for Certified Angus Beef, and was the unanimous winner of the 2015 Cincinnati Food + Wine Classic Pork Chopped competition. Learn more at www.jags.com.

Popular Items

CENTER-CUT FILET$42.00
CENTER CUT FILET TOPPED WITH VEAL DEMI-GLACE & ONION STRAWS
BOURSIN BERRY SALAD$11.00
GOURMET GREENS, FRESH BERRIES, BOURSIN CHEESE, CANDIED WALNUTS, HARICOT VERT, CRAISINS, TOMATO, RED WINE VINAIGRETTE
WEST CHESTER CHOP SALAD$10.00
ROMAINE & ICEBERG LETTUCE, RED ONION, BACON, EGG, CUCUMBER, AGED CHEDDAR, TOMATO, GARLIC CROUTON, RANCH DRESSING
BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS$10.00
THREE BREADED CHICKEN TENDERS SERVED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF SIDE
3/31/2022 WINE DINNER TICKET$118.58
Join us for an evening of food and drinks at Jag's Steak & Seafood's Far Niente Family of Wines wine dinner on Thursday, March 31st at 6:30 PM. The evening will begin with a toast and reception appetizers followed by a five course seated dinner. Each dinner course will be paired with a wine from the Far Niente Family of Wines for $150.
Tax and Gratuity are included in the price.
Please select 3/31 for 'Pick up date' and 6:30 pm for pick up time.
No, need to pick up physical tickets. Your receipt of purchase will serve as ticket.
FILET STROGANOFF$37.00
FILET OVER PAPPARDELLE PASTA WITH MUSHROOM, CARAMELIZED ONION, MASCARPONE, SHERRY CREAM, VEAL DEMI-GLACE & THYME CREME FRAICHE
JULIUS CAESAR SALAD$10.00
CRISP ROMAINE, PARMESAN REGGIANO, GARLIC HERB CROUTON, PARMESAN CRISP, CAESAR DRESSING
CAMELOT CHICKEN$12.00
COCONUT ENRUSTED CHICKEN TENDERS WITH COCONUT HONEY MUSTARD
ORA KING SALMON$40.00
BOURBON GLAZED ORA KING SALMON SERVED OVER COCONUT LIME BEURRE BLANC WITH MANGO SALSA. SERVED WITH CHOICE OF TWO SIDES.
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
Location

5980 WEST CHESTER ROAD

WEST CHESTER OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
