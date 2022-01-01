Go
Jaguar Restaurant

Come and join us in our mini jungle for the most delicious ceviche here at the grove!

3067 Grand Avenue

Popular Items

PERUANO LG$20.00
QUESADILLA SM$10.00
gouda, manchego, mozzarella, caramalized onions & corn
CELIA'S SALAD$13.00
iceberg & romaine, black bean vinagrette with tomato, cilantro, jalapenos, avocado, peppers and crispy tortilla
FISH TACOS$20.00
grilled mahi, slaw, chipotle aoili
PORK TACOS$17.00
pulled pork roasted with achiote, pickled red onions & guacamole
MEXICANO SM$12.00
corvina, red onion, serrano, cilantro & lime
STEAK TACOS$21.00
chopped flank steak, salsa roja, pico de gallo & guacamole
SALMON$22.00
salmon with three chili sauce
GUACAMOLE$13.00
made to order, merken sauce, pork rinds and corn chips
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$16.00
chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, and aji amarillo aoili
Location

3067 Grand Avenue

Miami FL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
