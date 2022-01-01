Go
Toast

Jai Dee Thai and Japanese Cuisine

Jai Dee's mission is to provide delicious and affordable meals to the Knoxville community. We offer carry-out and delivery services and now online ordering!

823 Melrose Pl

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Boba Tea$5.00
Milk tea with tapioca pearls. Contains dairy (half & half creamer)
Jai Dee Fried Rice$10.95
Basil fried rice with egg, carrot, pea, onion, green onion, & tomato
FOR HERE
Please select this option if you are inside the restaurant and ordered online. Food will be served on a tray.
Pad Thai$10.95
Stir fried rice noodles w/ egg, bean sprout, green onion, & side of ground peanut and lime
Pad Kee Mao (Drunken Noodles)$10.95
Stir fried rice noodles w/ egg, broccoli, carrot, cabbage, bell pepper, & zucchini in basil chili sauce
Jai Dee Roll$9.95
Signature roll w/ crabstick, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy mayo, & tempura crunchies
Curry$10.95
Choose from 6 delicious flavors of Thai curry. Served with steamed rice.
FOR TO-GO
Please select this option if you are inside the restaurant waiting for your TO-GO order. Food will be placed in a bag.
Crab Rangoons$4.95
Fried Rice$10.95
Egg, carrot, pea, onion, green onion, & tomato
See full menu

Location

823 Melrose Pl

Knoxville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Half Barrel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

LiterBoard

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tapp'd on Cumberland Ave

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Radius Rooftop Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston