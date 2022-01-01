Go
Jai Jus

Cold pressed juice bar and vegan cafe!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

470 15th Street

Avg 5 (9 reviews)

Popular Items

BBQ Tempeh$13.00
Homemade BBQ sauce smothered on toasted french bread with marinated tempeh, spinach and tomato
Blue Blaster$12.00
*seasonal item* with blue magic sorbet base, coconut milk, chia seeds, agave and blue spirulina
AB Berry Pie$11.00
Water base, mixed with apples, blueberries, bananas, dates, ginger, hemp, and cinnamon
Lentil Soup$7.00
Soup with lentils, carrots, celery and chilis for a spicy kick!
Spicy Black Bean$13.00
Homemade black bean spread on toasted french bread, guacamole, spinach, cucumber, tomato, chorizo and parmesan cheese
Avocado Toast$10.00
Sliced avocado and tomato on toasted french bread, olive oil, salt and pepper
Morning Train$12.00
Coconut milk base mixed with kale, chlorella, green spirulina, hemp, vanilla, almond butter and banana
Acai Bowl$12.50
Delicious and creamy acai base topped with peanut butter, Strawberries, Banana slices and Blueberries, GF granola, goji berries, coconut flakes and agave
Ube Bowl$12.50
Nothing tastes quite like this Ube and Lavender sorbet topped with gf granola, nut butter and seasonal fruit
Tofu Curry$13.00
Homemade tofu curry salad on toasted french bread, cilantro mayo, guacamole, chorizo and spinach
Location

470 15th Street

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
